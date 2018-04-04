Syrian Kurdish leader signals possible joint action with Iraq

BEIRUT – A top Syrian Kurdish politician suggested on Wednesday that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Iraqi government could mount joint operations against Islamic State in the area on the border of the two countries.

Aldar Xelil warned of a jihadist revival in eastern Syria, where operations by the US-backed SDF have tapered off since they diverted fighters to the northwest to fight a Turkish offensive.

"Iraq is a neighboring state and is also suffering from Daesh terrorism," he said in a telephone interview with Reuters, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

"Daesh is present in the shared area between us, and this points to the possibility of conditions arising that would pave the way for joint actions against Daesh," he said.