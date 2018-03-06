Austrian far-right leader wants EU's Russian sanctions ended

Austria's vice chancellor and leader of the country's far-right Freedom Party called for ending the European Union's sanctions against Russia, days before he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Vienna.

Heinz-Christian Strache, whose pro-Moscow party is junior partner to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives, has said in the past he did not favour EU sanctions against Moscow over its backing of rebels in Ukraine.

In an interview with the newspaper Oesterreich printed on Sunday, he sharpened his tone.

"It is high time to put an end to these exasperating sanctions and normalise political and economic relations with Russia," he was quoted as saying.