Netanyahu heads to Europe with Iran on his mind

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Europe this week in a bid to rally support from key allies for amending the international nuclear deal with Iran and for pushing Iranian forces out of neighboring Syria.

Netanyahu is set to meet with leaders from Germany, France and Britain, beginning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.

Addressing his Cabinet Sunday, Netanyahu said archenemy Iran would top his agenda and voiced optimism for a successful visit. Israel has

"For years we stood alone against these twin threats and I think that the situation has changed for the better," Netanyahu said.

Both the US and Israel hope that Trump's withdrawal can lead all sides into addressing what they say are the deal's shortcomings -- including "sunset" provisions that end restrictions on Iranian nuclear activities, such as enriching uranium, as well as permitting Iran to continue to develop long-range missiles.