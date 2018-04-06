Netanyahu heads to Europe with Iran on his mind

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Europein a bid to rally support from key allies for amending the international nuclear deal with Iran and for pushing Iranian forces out of neighboring Syria.

Netanyahu is set to meet with leaders from Germany, France and Britain, beginning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.

Ahead of his departure, Netanyahu said Monday that archenemy Iran would top his agenda and voiced optimism for the visit.

Israel has been a leading critic of the nuclear deal, and more recently, has said it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

"I will meet there with three leaders and will discuss two subjects: Iran and Iran," he said, adding he wanted pressure on Iran's nuclear program to be "intensified."

"It could be that on this matter there isn't a consensus right now, but with time, in my opinion, that understanding will be reached."