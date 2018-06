Yesh Atid's Chairman Yair Lapid suspended Hadera Mayor Zvi "Zvika" Gendelman from the party in light of suspicions of bribery, breach of trusts and fraud made against him.

"Yesh Atid's protocol is clear: A public servant with a criminal investigation against him must immediately suspend himself from all his positions and his party's membership will be revoked until further inquiry," Lapid said.

"We hope the suspicions will prove to be false," he added.