Khamenei says curbing Iran's missile program a 'dream that will never come true'

ANKARA - Iran's top leader said on Monday it would respond harshly to any attack and that Western demands for limits on its ballistic missile program are a "dream that will never come true."

"Some Europeans are talking about limiting our defensive missile program. I am telling the Europeans, 'Limiting our missile work is

"Our enemies have staged economic and psychological ... warfare against us and new American sanctions are part of it," Khamenei told a gathering to mark the 29th anniversary of the death of Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

"Tehran will attack 10 times more if attacked by enemies ... The enemies don't want an independent Iran in the region ... We will continue our support for oppressed nations," he said.