Eisenkot: IDF continues thwarting rocket fire and infiltration attempts

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said Monday the army's commanders and soldiers are working to put an end to the rocket fire in the south and thwarting efforts to damage security infrastructure and violate Israeli sovereignty.
"When a male fighter thwarts Hamas attempts to infiltrate Israel from Gaza and when a female fighter is defending the Egyptian border, they are realizing their oath and fulfilling the mission of the IDF," Eisenkot said during a ceremony to mark 70 years to the swear-in ceremony of the IDF's top command by first premier David Ben-Gurion.