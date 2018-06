Israel's consul to India Eli Sneh arrived Monday in northern India to meet the four Israelis who were injured in a road accident in the Lahaul valley in the Himachal Pradesh.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Sneh is assisting in transferring the Israelis to a hospital in New Delhi and then to Israel.

Sneh is also in charge of transferring the body of Adva Ben-Dahan—who was killed in the deadly accident—to Israel.