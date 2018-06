Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesady Israel was working to improve Gaza's situation, but stressed that three hurdles had to be overcome.

"It has to be done without an arrangement with Hamas or with Mahmoud Abbas, since he's attempting to foil any effort to improve Gaza's reality, and without removing the blockade. A basic conditions (for solving the crisis) is bringing back Israel's captives (held by Hamas)," Lieberman stressed.