Netanyahu: Israel has thwarted many terror attacks across Europe

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Tuesday about rising anti-Semitism in Europe during his meeting with France's Jewish community heads.

"Jew-hatred has always evolved to a bigger problem, therefore others can be recruited to fighting it, (motivated) by a moral reason as well as (by concern of the) society's future," the premier said.

"Israel is operating against the threat of radical Islam. We prevent awful terror attack, also in France. Israel has thwarted many terror attack across Europe and will continue doing so," Netanyahu assured.