Jordan's king appoints economist to form new government, calls for tax dialogue

Jordan's King Abdullah tasked a former World Bank economist on Tuesday with forming a new government and called for broad talks on a planned income tax law that has provoked the country's biggest protests in years.

The king appointed Harvard-educated Omar al-Razzaz after accepting Hani Mulki's resignation as prime minister, attempting to defuse public anger over IMF-driven reforms.

Reports on Monday of Razzaz's impending appointment did not entirely quell the protests. About 2,000 people rallied overnight demanding the tax law be withdrawn.