Public security minister calls for killing Gazans who fly burning kites across border

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has called for Israel to kill Palestinians who launch flaming kites into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Protesters have begun sending the kites, laden with flaming rags or small explosives, during mass demonstrations near the Israeli border in recent weeks.

Israel's army has not been able to figure out a way stop the primitive kites. Some 200 have floated across the border, torching over 2,000 acres (809.40 hectares) of farmland.

During a tour of the border area, called on the army to treat kite launchers "just like any other terrorist" and called for "targeted killings" against them.

He also said Hamas commanders should be targeted as punishment for the kites.