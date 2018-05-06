Iran tells IAEA it plans to produce feedstock for centrifuges

Iran has informed the UN nuclear watchdog of "tentative" plans to produce the feedstock for centrifuges, the machines that enrich uranium, the agency said on Tuesday after Iran said it was preparing to increase its enrichment capacity.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if its nuclear deal fell apart after US President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal last month.
European powers are scrambling to salvage the deal, which imposes restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions.