The Palestinian Federation's President in south America, Rafael Araya Nasri said Wednesday that Argentina national football team's star Lionel Messi had personally pushed for the cancelation of the warm-up soccer match that was scheduled to take place between Israel and Argentina on Saturday in Jerusalem along with his teammate Javier Mascherano and the team's manager Jorge Sampaoli.

"We'll never forget this, they are champions in humanity," Nasri added.