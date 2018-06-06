Europe seeks US sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran

Ministers from Germany, France and Britain have written to senior US officials urging them to protect European companies working in Iran from getting caught up in Washington's new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
In the June 4 letter, the foreign and finance ministers singled out key areas where they expected exemptions for EU firms, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, automotive, civil aviation, infrastructure and banking.
Washington said last month it would impose new economic penalties after pulling out of a 2015 pact that world powers signed with Iran, under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.
Germany, France and Britain were all signatories to that deal and said in the letter they were still committed to keeping it going.