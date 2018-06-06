Iran stands ground on nuclear inspections as France warns of red line

Iran will not cooperate more fully with atomic inspectors until a standoff over its nuclear deal is resolved, its UN envoy said, as one signatory warned Tehran against moving ahead with preparations to boost its uranium enrichment capacity.
European powers have been scrambling to salvage the agreement they signed in 2015 since US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out last month and said he would reimpose far-reaching US sanctions on Iran.
Foreign and finance ministers from those three countries—France, Britain and Germany—have written to US officials to stress their commitment to upholding the pact, and to urge Washington to spare EU firms active in Iran from secondary sanctions.