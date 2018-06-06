Channels
Britain's May tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza deaths
Reuters|Published:  06.06.18 , 16:41

LONDON - Britain is concerned about the deaths of protesters in Gaza, Prime Minister Theresa May told Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying that the situation had deteriorated.

 

Over a hundred Palestinians have been killed in weekly demonstrations launched on March 30 in the Gaza Strip, an enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

 

"We have been concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives," May told Netanyahu ahead of talks in London, adding that Britain recognized the Israel's right to self-defense.

 


First published: 06.06.18, 16:41
