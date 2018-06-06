US lawmakers want Trump to report on N.Korea nuclear program

WASHINGTON - Republican and Democratic members of the US House of Representatives introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require President Donald Trump's administration to provide a detailed report on North Korea's nuclear program to set a "baseline" for progress on
talks with Pyongyang.
Members of Congress have expressed concern that Trump is so eager for a deal that he will concede too much.
The "North Korea Nuclear Baseline Act" was introduced by Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as lawmakers including Republican Representative Mike McCaul, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and a senior member of the foreign affairs panel.
It would require the administration to transmit to congressional national security committees within 60 days of its enactment a report on the status of North Korea's nuclear program.
The report would need to include the location of the country's nuclear weapons and nuclear weapon research, development and production facilities, as well as the location of its ballistic missiles and facilities producing ballistic missiles.