GOC Northern Command Yoel Strick said Wednesday that the deterrence Israel achieved during the Second Lebanon War has not eroded.

“From a strategic point of view, the deterrence achieved after the Second Lebanon War against our enemies still exists,” he said during ceremony marking the 12-year anniversary of the war.

“The quiet and the security enjoyed by the people in the north was not presented on a silver platter but rather fought for by the IDF,” he added.