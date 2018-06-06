Israeli ambassador: 'Fear' led to match scrub

Israel's Ambassador in Buenos Aires lamented on Wednesday the suspension of the friendly between the national team of Argentina and his country in Jerusalem and considered that the main reason for calling it off was the "fear" of the Argentine players.
Ambassador Ilan Sztulman told Radio Mitre that "Israel is completely safe," questioning the measure taken by the Argentine Football Association
on the eve of protests by pro-Palestinian groups against Saturday's match.
"The reason is not political, the national team (Argentina) has no problem with the State of Israel—simply, it was afraid," said the diplomat.
Sztulman said that, following a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Argentine President Mauricio Macri "tried to convince AFA's people" to review the measure.