Iran stands ground on nuclear inspections as France warns of red line

Iran will not cooperate more fully with atomic inspectors until a standoff over its nuclear deal is resolved, its UN envoy said

Reza Najafi, Iran's envoy to the IAEA, dismissed calls by the IAEA to go the extra mile in cooperating with the nuclear watchdog's inspectors, telling reporters that, while the standoff over the deal continued, "no one should expect Iran to go to implement more voluntary measures."

"But I should emphasize that it does not mean that right now Iran will restart any activities contrary to the (deal)," Najafi added. "These are only preparatory works."