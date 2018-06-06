Supreme Court chief justice: Government are binded by court's decisions

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut underlined the independence of the judicial system versus other government authorities on Wednesday, arguing that “the government cannot intervene in the decisions of courts."

"Those decisions are binding even if the state doesn’t approve of them,” she noted.

Hayut, who spoke during a ceremony commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the Israeli judicial system's establishment in Jerusalem, added that “Judges in Israel don’t belong to political parties, neither in practice nor in theory.”