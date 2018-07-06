Singapore to restrict airspace during US-N.Korea summit

SINGAPORE - Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned US-N.Korea summit next week, according to a notice to airmen posted by aviation authorities on Wednesday, which is likely to result in delays at one of Asia's busiest airports.
The Southeast Asian city-state is set to host an historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 and has increased security across the island.
The notice, published on the websites of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of June 11, 12 and 13.