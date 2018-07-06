Channels
Sweden truck attacker convicted of murder, gets life term
AP|Published:  06.07.18 , 17:12

An Uzbek man who drove a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 14 others, was convicted Thursday of terror-related murder and given a life sentence.

 

Rakmat Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. In January, he was charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack with a beer truck on April 7, 2017.

 

Those killed were a British man, a Belgian woman and three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl.

 

Judge Ragnar Palmkvist said Akilov, 40, was the only suspect in the attack. Prosecutor Hans Ihrman called him a "security risk to society" during his trial at the Stockholm District Court.

 


First published: 06.07.18, 17:12
