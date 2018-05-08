Channels
Quake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island; tsunami possible
Associated Press |Published:  08.05.18 , 15:52

JAKARTA - A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia's popular tourist island of Lombok, one week after another quake in the same area killed more than a dozen people.

 

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the latest quake, which struck early Sunday evening, has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

 

The US Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

 

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

 


First published: 08.05.18, 15:52
