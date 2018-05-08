Channels
Netanyahu meets with Norway's foreign minister to discuss the situation in Gaza
Itamar Eichner|Published:  08.05.18 , 16:59

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, in his Jerusalem office on Sunday.

 

The two discussed bilateral and regional issues, talked about the situation in Gaza, and agreed to expand cooperation in high-tech systems, with an emphasis on digital health services.

 

They also discussed Norway's GRM system used to ensure that projects in Gaza serve their purpose and not Hamas's goals.

 

It should be noted that last week Norway protested against Israel's takeover of a ship that tried to enter Gaza carrying a Norwegian flag.

 


