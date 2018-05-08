US sanctions likely to return this week

Iran will ease foreign exchange rules, Iranian TV reported on Sunday, in a bid to halt a collapse of the rial currency that has lost half its value since April due to fears about US sanctions likely to be imposed this week.
President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of an agreement to lift sanctions in return for Iran limiting its nuclear programme caused a run on the rial as companies and savers bought hard currency to protect themselves from the economic sanctions that could be imposed from Monday.
The plunge in the currency and soaring inflation have sparked sporadic demonstrations against profiteering and corruption, with many protesters chanting anti-government slogans.