Trump signs executive order reimposing many Iran sanctions, says US policy is to levy 'maximum economic pressure'
Associated Press|Published:  08.06.18 , 18:23
The United States wants as many countries as possible to cut their imports of Iranian oil to zero, a senior US administration official said on Monday in a telephone press briefing.

 

Asked if the United States will offer any waivers to countries to continue buying Iranian oil, the official said: "It is our policy to get as many countries to zero as quickly as possible. We are going to work with individual countries on a case by case basis, but our goal is to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran."

 


