ATR delivers five more planes to IranAir, needs maintenance approvals

DUBAI/PARIS - ATR on Monday confirmed it had delivered five more turboprop aircraft to IranAir shortly before Washington imposes new sanctions on Iran but said it still faced difficulties obtaining US permission to hand over another seven planes on order.

Washington is poised to hit Tehran with the economic sanctions after President Donald Trump in May exited a nuclear pact between Tehran and major world powers.

His decision requires most companies to complete ongoing business with Iran before US sanctions are reimposed after a wind-down period which expires on Aug. 6.

ATR has now delivered 13 of the aircraft sought by IranAir and another seven remain on order.

"The next step will consist in working on getting an appropriate authorisation from the US administration to ensure a reasonable level of maintenance," ATR said in a statement.