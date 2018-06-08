UN adopts guidelines aimed at speeding aid to North Korea

The UN Security Council adopted new guidelines Monday to try to speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to North Korea, where the UN says around 10 million people need food and other assistance and about 20 percent of children are stunted because of malnutrition.
The Netherlands, which chairs the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea, said none of the 15 council members objected to the proposed guidelines by the deadline on Monday afternoon. The guidelines will now be sent to all 193 UN member states.
Tough UN sanctions imposed on North Korea in response to its escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programs exempt delivery of humanitarian aid.