Hamas vowed Tuesday to avenge the death of two of its fighters, who were killed in a retaliatory Israeli attack on one of the organizations' positions on the Gaza border.

"We view Israel's attack of the al-Qassam Brigades' outpost, which caused the death of two fighters, very gravely," Hamas said in a statement.

"Israel is responsible for the escalation. The resistance will not accept a policy of attacking its positions and fighters without Israel paying the price."