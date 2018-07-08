Channels
Daimler halts Iran activities over US sanctions
AFP|Published:  08.07.18 , 14:25
German automaker Daimler on Tuesday said it was halting its business activities in Iran after the United States re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

 

"We have suspended our already limited activities in Iran in accordance with the applicable sanctions," a spokeswoman said in a statement sent to AFP, adding that Daimler was closely monitoring political developments.

 

The move brings a sudden end to Daimler's expansion plans in Iran, where it was teaming up with two local firms to assemble Mercedes-Benz trucks.

 


First published: 08.07.18, 14:25
