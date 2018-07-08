Iraq opposes US sanctions on Iran but will abide by them

BAGHDAD - Iraq does not agree with US sanctions against Iran but will abide by them to protect its own interests, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday.
"As a matter of principle we are against sanctions in the region. Blockade and sanctions destroy societies and do not weaken regimes," he said at a news conference.
"We consider them (sanctions on Iran) a strategic mistake and incorrect but we will abide by them to protect the interests of our people. We will not interact with them or support them but we will abide by them," he added.