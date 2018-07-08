City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."
Monday's vote isn't likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighboring Los Angeles and it's run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."