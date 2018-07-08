Egyptian politician calls for referendum on government

CAIRO -- An Egyptian politician has called for a referendum on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's government.

Masoum Marzouk, a former diplomat, announced a road map this week including the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of parliament if Egyptians vote against the government.

He says if the government does not respond positively to his initiative, a "popular conference" would be held in Cairo's Tahrir Square -- epicenter of the 2011 uprising -- on Aug. 31.

El-Sissi was re-elected earlier this year in a vote in which all potentially serious competitors were arrested or pressured into withdrawing. The government has banned unauthorized protests and jailed thousands of people since 2013 in a massive crackdown on dissent.

Pro-government media figures and legislators have called for Marzouk to be prosecuted.