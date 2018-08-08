Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

BANGSAL - Aid began reaching isolated areas of the Indonesian island struggling after a 7.0 earthquake that killed at least 131 people, while rescuers Wednesday doubled down on efforts to find the dead, pulling another body from the rubble.

The national disaster agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the death toll had risen to 131 from 105 announced Tuesday.

He told a news conference that there are reports of other deaths but they still need to be verified. The toll is expected to increase, he said.

Nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalized with serious injuries and more than 156,000 people are displaced due to the extensive damage to thousands of homes.