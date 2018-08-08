Photo exhibit documents revival of Polish Jewish life

WARSAW - A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents Jewish life in Poland from the 1970s, when it appeared that Jewish life was on the verge of extinction, to an unexpected revival in the years following the fall of communism.

The exhibition titled "Re-Generation: Jewish Life in Poland" features dozens of black-and-white images taken by American photographer

Fishman traveled behind the Iron Curtain in the 1970s and 1980s to document what seemed the dying days of a Jewish community that had flourished for centuries in Poland before the Holocaust. Some of his images were featured in a 1977 book "Polish Jews: the Final Chapter."