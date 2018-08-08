German ministry: No decision yet on Iran bid to withdraw cash

BERLIN - The German finance ministry on Wednesday denied a media report suggesting it would give Iran permission to withdraw 300 million euros ($348 million) in cash from bank accounts held in Germany, a plan that is strongly opposed by the United States.

Iran's request was still being studied, the ministry said in a statement. "Press reports about a so-called release of the funds through the customs office ... are not accurate. The screening processes have not yet been completed."

German weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported on Wednesday that the ministry's Financial Intelligence Unit had concluded the withdrawal would not violate German counter-terrorism laws and it had found no evidence the money could wind up in the wrong hands.

The US government is pressing Germany to reject Iran's bid to withdraw the cash from the Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank AG (eihbank) because it says the money could be transferred to fund armed groups in the Middle East.