Iran has nothing to be concerned about-Supreme Leader

BEIRUT - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, said the country has nothing to be concerned about, a report on his official website said on Wednesday in an apparent reference to the imposition of strict US sanctions this week.

The sanctions imposed on Tehran this week have already led banks and many companies around the world to scale back dealings with Iran. Companies doing business with Iran will be barred from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"With regard to our situation do not be worried at all. Nobody can do anything," Khamenei said recently, the website reported.

"They can be sure. There is no doubt about this," Khamenei was quoted as saying in comments that appeared only a day after the new US sanctions took effect.