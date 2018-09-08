IDF source: We'll evacuate residents of Gaza border communities if necessary

A senior IDF source said on Thursday that the current escalation of hostilities along the southern border might lead to a wide scale operation in the Gaza Strip.

"We are closer to a wide scale operation in Gaza than we’ve ever been. We will send reinforcements to the south.

“If it will be necessary, the residents of the Gaza border communities will be evacuated. There will be a situation assessment Thursday morning in order to decide on the reinforcements and the deployment of the Iron Dome system," added the source.