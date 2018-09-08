Channels
UN: Russia and Iran keen to avoid bloodbath in Syria's Idlib
Reuters|Published:  08.09.18 , 14:52
Russia, Iran and Turkey told a meeting of the Syria humanitarian taskforce on Thursday that they would do their utmost to avoid a battle that would threaten millions of civilians in rebel-held Idlib, UN humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

 

He estimated that there were 4 million or more people in the potential battleground in northwest Syria and he hoped diplomats and military envoys could reach a deal to avoid a "bloodbath". But he said the UN was making preparations for a battle and would ask Turkey to keep its borders open to allow civilians to flee if the need arose.

 


