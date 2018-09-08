Hamas spokesperson: Israel is trying to sabotage peace efforts

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum accused Israel on Thursday of trying to sabotage peace talks by initiating the current escalation along the southern border.

"The timing of the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the attack on the Palestinian resistance when the Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo for talks, proves that Israel wants to thwart the efforts of Egypt and the UN to achieve a long term calm.

"Israel bears full responsibility for what is happening in Gaza. It failed to impose a new equation," he concluded.