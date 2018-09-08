Switzerland recommends firms pursue Iran ties despite US sanctions

GENEVA - The Swiss government regrets the "deteriorating" situation regarding sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, but recommends Swiss firms pursue their business relations with the Islamic Republic on an informed basis, it said on Thursday.

"US decisions on sanctions do not affect the legal situation in Switzerland with regard to Iran," said Fabian Maienfisch of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Renewed US sanctions may affect Swiss firms that have business relations with Iran, however.

"Switzerland regrets that the sanctions situation in relation to Iran is again deteriorating," he said.