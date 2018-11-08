Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Jordan says explosive device behind blast that killed policeman
Reuters|Published:  08.11.18 , 14:07

AMMAN - Jordanian police said on Saturday investigations showed a home made explosive device planted near a police van was behind a blast that killed one policeman and injured six others the day before.

 

Police said on Friday a gas canister stored in the van was behind the blast near a gendarmerie parking lot close to the site of a music festival in the town of Fuheis outside Amman.

 

"This cowardly act will only increase the determination to do our job to protect people," the interior ministry statement said.

 


First published: 08.11.18, 14:07
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.