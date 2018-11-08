Jordan says explosive device behind blast that killed policeman

AMMAN - Jordanian police said on Saturday investigations showed a home made explosive device planted near a police van was behind a blast that killed one policeman and injured six others the day before.

Police said on Friday a gas canister stored in the van was behind the blast near a gendarmerie parking lot close to the site of a music festival in the town of Fuheis outside Amman.

"This cowardly act will only increase the determination to do our job to protect people," the interior ministry statement said.