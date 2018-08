Thousands of Arab Israelis will arrive in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening for a protest against the Nationality Law.

The protest will begin at Rabin Square at 8pm and end with a rally outside Beit Jabotinsky.

Among the speakers at the rally will be former MK Mohammad Barakeh, who heads the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel; Mazen Ghanayem, the head of the National Committee for the Heads of the Arab Local Authorities; and Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken.