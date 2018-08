The United States has turned its back on its NATO ally Turkey over a Christian American pastor and such treatment has annoyed and upset Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"If the US is turning its back on us...choosing a pastor instead, sorry...we continue our path with decisive steps," Erdogan told a crowd of supporters in Black Sea coastal city of Rize. "This treatment by America of its strategic partner has annoyed us, it has upset us."