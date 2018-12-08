Boy only survivor of light plane crash in east Indonesia

A 12-year-old boy is the only survivor from the crash of a light commercial plane in a mountainous region of Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua that left eight other passengers dead, rescuers said Sunday.
The Swiss-made Pilatus PC-6 Porter single-engine plane operated by Dimonin Air was reported missing Saturday during a 45-minute flight from Tanah Merah in Boven Digul district to Oksibil, the district capital of Pegunungan Bintang, bordering Papua New Guinea. The local army chief said Sunday the plane crashed near Oksibil airport.