Manchester police say 10 people hospitalized after shooting
AP|Published:  08.12.18 , 09:55
Police in Manchester say 10 people have been hospitalized as the result of a shooting after a Caribbean carnival in the city.

 

Greater Manchester police say the injuries range from "minor to major" but most don't appear to be life-threatening. The shooting was reported about 2:30am Sunday.

 

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley says police are trying to establish "exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack." She says extra officers will be on patrol to ease the concerns of residents.

 

The shooting comes amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.

 


