Germany says Trump's tariffs, sanctions destroy jobs and growth

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump's tariffs and sanctions policies, saying such measures were destroying jobs and growth and that Europe would not bow to US pressure regarding Iran.
The United States has triggered a bitter tit-for-tat trade dispute with import tariffs meant to protect American jobs against what Trump calls unfair trade practices from China, Europe and other countries.
Trump's determination to push ahead with sanctions on Tehran which also target European companies doing business with Iran has opened another battle front.