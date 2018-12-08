White nationalists rally in Washington DC on Charlottesville anniversary

A contingent of about 30 white nationalists was marching down a Washington street toward the White House surrounded by a protective bubble of police officers and vehicles on Sunday.

Hundreds of counterprotesters were walking alongside the group but keeping on the sidewalks, many of them shouting and taunting the nationalists as they made their way to a park in front of the White House.

The demonstration and counterdemonstration come on the anniversary of last year's deadly gathering of neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members, and others in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sunday's gathering is being led by the principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event, Jason Kessler, who calls the demonstration a rally for white civil rights.